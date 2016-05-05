Infographic: 10 Unforgettable Slogans

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The word slogan comes from Scottish Gaelic and means “battle cry”. A slogan -or slogan- is a phrase that identifies a product or service. This phrase is one of the most powerful elements of marketing because it effectively motivates the brand's remembrance and its differentiation from the competition.

In the history of marketing in Mexico there are many successful commercial slogan campaigns. These 10 were chosen by our users on social networks as the most unforgettable:

Infographic: Andrés Gras.

Which one is your favorite and which one do you think has already earned a place in popular culture?