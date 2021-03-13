10 of Today's Top Side Hustles for Creatives That Pay up to $150 Per Hour

March 13, 2021 5 min read

More than 57 million Americans participated in side hustles last year, a trend that is only growing as wage stagnation has persisted and the income gap has grown. Unsurprisingly, working more has helped many Americans find more financial independence and comfort. Today, starting a side hustle is easy if you have an employable skill-set. Check out some of these courses that can help you get into some of today's most popular and most lucrative side hustles.

We've complied ten trending side hustles for creatives with their respecrtive hourly rate ranges for U.S.-based freelancers on Upwork.

1. Copywriter - $35-$60/hr

Copywriters do everything. From social media and digital ads to blog posts and emails, copywriters are essential elements of any marketing campaign. Learn how to write with the best of them in The Premium Digital Copywriting Training Bundle. This modern training will teach you how to write for every popular marketing channel today.

2. Sound Designer - $30-$60/hr

Sound designers can find great work at event venues, working for podcasts, and many more opportunities. They're essential to a new age of audio marketing and you can learn how to become one in The Complete Ableton Live 11 Music Production Essentials Bundle. You'll get familiar with one of today's top digital audio workstations.

3. Logo Designer - $39-$70/hr

Think of some of today's most recognizable brands. What do they all have in common? An awesome, memorable logo. That's why logo designers are always in demand. The Ultimate Adobe Illustrator's Guidebook Certification Bundle will get you up to speed with Adobe Illustrator, teaching you how to craft amazing digital designs in minutes.

4. Photo Retoucher - $35-$100/hr

Photo retouchers are crucial to marketing teams, as they clean up design assets and make them look as nice as possible. They're also valuable assistants to professional photographers. In The Adobe Lightroom Creative Cloud Training Bundle, you'll learn how to use Lightroom to retouch photos seamlessly and develop an efficient workflow.

5. Product Photographer - $45-$150/hr

Ecommerce is booming and everybody's selling products online. Those businesses need great product photography, which keeps product photographers very busy. Learn how to take incredible photos in The 2021 Complete Learn to Master Photography & Editing Bundle. From becoming a master of a DSLR camera to editing photos en masse, this bundle has you covered.

6. Creative Writer - $35-$80/hr

Admittedly, "Creative Writer" can mean a lot of things. But generically, it means ghostwriter, providing writing services to thought leaders writing memoirs, blogs, articles, etc. who don't have the time to do it themselves. In The Creative Writing Course Bundle, you'll learn how to become an expert storyteller anyone would love to hire. Maybe you'll even crank out your first novel.

7. VFX Specialist - $40-$100/hr

As video takes over the marketplace, people demand higher-quality video. That's where VFX specialists come in. You can learn how to make incredible special effects with The Ultimate Adobe After Effects Pro Bundle. From wacky transitions to mind-blowing visual effects, Adobe After Effects can do it all.

8. Speech Writer - $8-$99/hr

You may not write for the president, but speechwriters earn a pretty penny for helping people overcome their fears of public speaking with well-written, easily-digestible speeches. It's a valuable skill, and one you'll learn in The Complete 2021 Public Speaking & Business Communication Bundle. (Plus, you'll learn how to overcome your own fear of public speaking.)

9. Video Editor - $35-$100/hr

As previously mentioned, video marketing is more popular today than ever. Who do you think makes all of those sponsored videos you see on social media? Video editors. In The Adobe Premiere Pro CC Video & Audio Production Course Bundle, you'll learn how to create high-quality videos from scratch.

10. Script Writer - $32-$135/hr

No, it isn't just big Hollywood studios that need script writers. Companies using video marketing actively or making many commercials all need script writers, making it a very lucrative side hustle. Learn how to write like an Oscar-winner in The Ultimate Creative Novel & Screen Writing Academy Bundle. Maybe you'll just write your Citizen Kane.



