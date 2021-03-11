New TikTok Tools Promote Kindness Online

March 11, 2021 3 min read

is launching two new tools to promote on the social network. The first gives creators more control over comments, and the second prompts people to reconsider posting inappropriate remarks.

When you've spent all day planning, filming, and editing your latest clip, the last thing you want is trolls invading your post. Simply enable the Filter All Comments feature to decide which observations appear on your videos; comments are not displayed unless you approve them. And while this doesn't stop people from being harassed, it does ensure the rest of the world won't see that harassment.

"This feature builds on our existing collection of comment controls that allow people to filter spam and offensive comments, and specific keywords," Tara Wadhwa, director of policy for TikTok US, wrote in a blog announcement. "We know that comments are an important way for community members to connect with creators, and we'll continue to develop ways to promote respectful discussion."



Bullying starts and ends with users, and TikTok's new comment prompt encourages community members to "treat everyone with kindness and respect." The app now asks people to reconsider posting a note that may be rude or obscene, and reminds folks of its Community Guidelines, allowing them to edit comments before sharing.

"We continually work to maintain a supportive environment that enables our community to focus on what matters to them: being creative, finding community, and having fun," Wadhwa said. "Part of this fun is engaging with content, sharing ideas, and connecting through comments. Our goal is to promote a positive environment where people support and lift each other up."

Instagram introduced similar features last year in an effort to curb online bullying. A three-pronged approach lets users manage unwanted interactions, highlight positive comments, and take control of their tags and mentions.

TikTok also announced a partnership with the Cyberbullying Research Center (CRC) in an attempt to better understand bullying on and off the video-sharing platform, support community members, and develop other initiatives.

"Creating a safe and positive app environment that allows creative expression to thrive is our priority," according to the blog. "We'll continue to strengthen our safeguards for users, build tools that provide people with more control to shape their experience, and keep listening to feedback from our community and experts."