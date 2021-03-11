6 Stimulus Bill Benefits You Need to Know About, Including Your $1,400 Check

March 11, 2021 3 min read

Earlier this afternoon, President signed the $1.9 trillion bill, clearing the way for many struggling families to receive up to $1,400 in direct payments.

The coronavirus relief package, however, also provides a number of other benefits that most recipients are probably unaware of, as Tax Foundation policy analyst Garrett Watson recently told CNBC. Here are some things to keep in mind as the federal government prepares to roll out the massive initiative:

The bill will extend unemployment benefits. Individuals receiving a weekly payment of $300 will continue to see that amount until, at the very latest, Labor Day. The bill will also extend two CARES Act programs until early September: Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC). The package will additionally extend Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (which provides an extra $100 in aid to select workers with W-2 and 1099 income) until Sept. 6.

