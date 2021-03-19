Invest in Your Physical and Mental Health with This Award-Winning App

March 19, 2021 2 min read

are crucially important for everybody, but when you're running your own company and trying to figure out how to balance work and life, you may be a little more prone to letting your health and wellness fall by the wayside. But, a few minutes each day dedicated to your mental and physical well-being can go a long way. Fortunately, with Ultrahuman Premium Fitness App, finding that rhythm is easier than ever.

Ultrahuman is a unique fitness app that combines workout science, mindfulness, and sleep in a single platform. It's designed with a masterclass-like approach, with content from more than 100 of the world's leading athletes, neuroscience experts, and psychologists, including celebrities like Crossfit champion Kara Saunders, Fitness celebrity Amanda Cerny, Coach Johannes Bartl, and more. In the Ultrahuman app, you'll find HIIT classes, yoga, running, meditation, bedtime stories, and brain music, all designed to help you invest in your mental and physical health. Additionally, Ultrahuman uses biofeedback data to provide users with real-time insights into heart rate and calories burned to help make your sessions more effective and help you understand your fitness journey better.

The reviews speak for themselves. With 4.4/5 stars on the App Store, 4.5/5 stars on the Google Play Store, and an App Store We Love award, Ultrahuman is a celebrated app with thousands of satisfied users who recommend it.

Take better control of your health and wellness initiatives this year. Right now, a lifetime subscription to Ultrahuman Premium Fitness App is 80 percent off of the original price of $399, at just $79.99.

