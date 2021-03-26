Keep Your Business Protected With These 10 Privacy Tools, Now on Sale

March 26, 2021 4 min read

Somewhat surprisingly, 43 percent of cyberattacks are targeted at small businesses. Worldwide, the total cost of cyberattacks on business each year is $5.2 trillion. Most entrepreneurs don't have a few extra hundred thousand dollars lying around to purchase back data after a cyberattack, so it's better to be proactive.

1. KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription

Named PC Mag's Top VPN, an Editor's Pick by Software Informer, and Laptop Review Pro's Best VPN for Laptop, VPN Unlimited is one of the most feature-rich VPNs around. Trusted by more than 10 million users, it gives elite protection to up to five devices (or ten if you pay more) while bypassing geographic restrictions and never sacrificing speed.

2. FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription

FastestVPN combines a NAT firewall, ad blocker, and anti-malware in a single comprehensive security solution. It also has a strict no-logging policy so your data will be anonymous even from them. With support for five devices for just $14, it's a no-brainer.

3. NordPass Password Manager: 1-Yr Subscription

One of the easiest ways for hackers to gain access to your information is by cracking your passwords (or just reading them off that sticky note by your monitor). NordPass remembers and autosaves all of your passwords in an encrypted vault, while still auto-filling forms so you can browse without restrictions.

4. Disconnect VPN Premium: Lifetime Subscription

Disconnect is one of the most widely acclaimed VPNs on the market, earning the Innovation Award from SXSW and being named New York Times' top anti-tracking tool. Not only does it protect you from hackers, but it blocks trackers and malware across your entire device so you can browse up to 44% faster while using up to 39% less bandwidth.

5. VPNSecure: Lifetime Subscription

This fast VPN encrypts your traffic and uses Stealth VPN to render your VPN traffic unrecognizable, all while keeping zero logs. That's why it's earned over 4 stars from each of vpnMentor, VPN Analysis, and Best VPN. It even supports torrents and unlimited bandwidth.

6. The Premium Privacy Bundle ft. ZenMate VPN & StartMail

This VPN and encypted email service bundle is perfect for the entrepreneur always on the go. With ZenMate, users are protected with top-level and acess to 3,600 serves acorss 77 countries. In addition, StartMail makes sure data is securly stored, provide ulimited alias email addresses, and more.

7. Enpass Password Manager: 1-Yr Subscription

Named one of PC Mag's best password managers in 2020, Enpass gives you a secure vault to remember all of your passwords. It can also manage your credit cards, identities, social security number, and other credentials that you need in your daily life. Best of all, it stores everything directly on your device so your data is never exposed to external servers.

8. SurfShark VPN: 2-Yr Subscription

SurfShark is designed for users with high bandwidth needs. You don't have to choose between speed and privacy, thanks to Surfshark's 1,200+ torrent-friendly servers and unlimited data. It offers military-grade AES-256-GCM encryption and IKEv2 and OpenVPN protocols. Plus, it offers unlimited simultaneous connections.

9. Encrypt Email with SecureMyEmail: Lifetime Subscription

With end-to-end encryption for any IMAP-enabled email addresses, Encrypt Email offers enterprise-level email security. You won't have to change your current email domain; just add Encrypt Email to ensure that your email, attachments, and other files are safe and encrypted whenever you send them.

10. RoboKiller Spam Call & Text Blocker: 2-Year Subscription

Most of us feel like we can fend off a robocall scam pretty easily. But as they get more sophisticated, all it takes is one slip up to find yourself in trouble. RoboKiller actively intercepts millions of spam texts and calls to ensure they never get through to you.

