Become a Better Business Leader by Learning Project Management Essentials
Image credit: Sarah Pflug/Burst

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurship is all about efficiency and cost management, two core tenets of project management. While you don't necessarily have to be certified in project management to be a high-quality leader of your organization, it doesn't hurt to have some project management expertise under your belt. This is the kind of expertise you'll develop in The Complete 2021 Superstar Project Manager Bundle.

This 13-course bundle comprises more than 30 hours of training in project management, both for absolute beginners and more experienced management professionals. You'll delve into specific methodologies like Agile, Scrum, PMP, and more to learn what it takes to effectively manage a project in a number of different industries and environments. From meeting project deadlines and improving project delivery to exploring sprint planning, the Daily Scrum, and more, you'll demystify some of the most important topics in project management today.

Perhaps more importantly, you'll get up to speed with some of today's crucial project management technologies. You'll understand JIRA from user, manager, and administrator perspectives so you can use it more productively within your organization. Additionally, you'll learn how to work with Kanban boards and Trello to more effectively collaborate with your team and increase visibility into the progress of your projects. By the end of the bundle, you'll have both the managerial and technical know-how to improve your organization's efficiency and project deliverability — whether you're working internally or with external clients.

Improve the way your business operates and deliver projects more efficiently than ever. Right now, The Complete 2021 Superstar Project Manager Bundle is on sale for just $59.99.

Prices subject to change.

