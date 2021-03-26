Free Webinar | April 15: Five Steps to Scaling a Service-Based Business

March 26, 2021 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Are your business’s services in high demand? Maybe you’re starting to feel like you’re ready to expand your business, but you don’t know where to get started. Or, you may not know if your services will stand out amongst competitors.

There are a lot of factors you must weigh before taking the leap to . Fortunately we’re here to guide you as you think about this exciting new venture. Tune into our webinar to learn about the five steps you should take to successfully your business, plus discover

- How to package your services

- How to determine the right pricing model for your services

- How to promote yourself so you stand out in a crowded industry

- How to navigate sales calls

- How to evaluate revenue projections based on services and close rates from sales calls

- How to scale your business by bringing on employees or contractors

Register Now

Terry Rice is a Business Development Consultant and contributor to Entrepreneur. His focus is advising professionals on how to launch or scale their knowledge-based businesses which can include consultants, agencies and other professional services. Terry is also an Adjunct Instructor at NYU where he leads workshops for career-driven individuals. His previous experience includes working at Adobe and Facebook.