Prepare to Ace the Salesforce (CRM) Certified Administrator Exam With This $50 Comprehensive Training

This guide can help you pass the exam, perhaps even on your first try.
Prepare to Ace the Salesforce (CRM) Certified Administrator Exam With This $50 Comprehensive Training
Image credit: Vlada Karpovich/Pexels

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a business is all about efficient management and communication, two things that Salesforce's customer relationship management system (CRM) helps you do well. If you've been working on getting Salesforce-certified, there's one final push to get to the top of the mountain: the Salesforce Certified Administrator exam. Becoming a certified administrator will not only help you better customize and manage your personal Salesforce cloud, but it can also set you up for a nice side hustle as a consultant.

In the Prepare for Your 2021 Salesforce Administrator Credential Course, you'll get the training you need to ace the exam on your very first attempt.

This 16-hour course is led by Jimmy Tanzil (4.4/5 instructor rating), an IT specialist with more than 20 years of experience. His main strengths are in Salesforce development and administration, web application development, and mobile app development, making him the perfect guide for your Salesforce journey. In this course, you'll examine real-world problems in the Salesforce ecosystem and develop real-world solutions. Through a wide range of problem-solving scenarios, you'll become more and more familiar with the tools Salesforce has to offer and how to use them to run more efficiently than ever. You'll learn about user authentication and management, explore Superbadge, learn how to customize an organization to support a new business unit, and much more. Plus, there is a significant focus on Salesforce's Lightning Experience.

Prepare to ace the Salesforce Certified Administrator exam on your first attempt. Right now, the Prepare for Your 2021 Salesforce Administrator Credential Course is just $49.99.

