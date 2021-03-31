Finance

MP Materials Stock an Opportunistic Rare Earths Pullback Play

Nevada-based rare earths miner MP Materials (NYSE: MP) stock peaked around $51.78 and has been steadily selling off since then despite reporting stellar earnings
Next Article
MP Materials Stock an Opportunistic Rare Earths Pullback Play
Image credit: Depositphotos.com contributor/Depositphotos.com via MarketBeat

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
4 min read
This story originally appeared on MarketBeat
 Nevada-based rare earths miner MP Materials (NYSE: MP) stock peaked around $51.78 and has been steadily selling off since then despite reporting stellar earnings. The Company is the largest operating U.S. miner of rare earth oxides (REO) in the western hemisphere used to process neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) magnets supplying 15% of the world’s demand. These magnets are used in everything from consumer electronics to speakers and HVAC systems. Most importantly, they are a key essential component of electric vehicle (EV) powertrains, robotics, and wind turbines. These magnets are essential for the future of EVs and clean and renewable energy products like wind turbines. In fact, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Ford Motor (NYSE: F) all use NdPr magnets in their respective e-powertrains. The Biden Infrastructure Plan is expected to accelerate the creation U.S. supply chains for rare earths to further minimize the reliance on China, which supplies nearly 80% of U.S. demand. While MP is currently exporting its rare earth concentrate to be processed in China, it is in early stages of constructing its own onsite processing facilities. Prudent investors looking for a U.S. miner and producer of rare earths materials can monitor shares of MP Materials for opportunistic pullback levels to consider building a position.

Q4 2020 Earnings Release

On March 18, 2021, MP Materials released Q4 2020 results for the quarter ending in December 2020. The Company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18, excluding non-recurring items, versus consensus analyst estimates of $0.04, a $0.14 beat and 297% YoY growth to $18 million. Revenues grew 100% year-over-year (YoY) to $42.2 million, beating estimates by $4.67 million. Full-year 2020 production and sales volume rose 40% YoY. MP Materials CEO James Litinsky stated, “We ramped up our production of rare earths by nearly 40%, scaled our team to over 300 people, and put in motion our Stage II optimization plan at Mountain Pass. The accelerating global transformation towards electrification and decarbonization is creating strong demand for critical rare earth materials. These trends present a bright outlook for the Company as we prepare to begin delivering separated rare earth oxides in 2022.”

Conference Call Takeaways

CEO Litinsky set the tone, “2021 is about execution on Stage II… our plan to move from today’s profitable concentrate production to separating rare earth oxides, thereby restoring downstream production of these critical elements in the United States of America. Upon completion of this project in 2022, we will be scaling towards full annual run-rate production of more than 6,000 metric tons of NdPr… We expect 2023 will be the first full year production at these levels. Keep in mind though that the 2023 target of $250 million normalized EBITDA that we outlines last year, assumed a spot NdPr price of $70 per kilo. NdPr spot today is actually roughly $88.” Construction is underway and the team has made significant design improvements to de-risk the project and reduce operating costs by 10% in Stage II. The Company should benefit from what its believes is “the beginning stages of a demand-driven commodity cycle.”

Multiple Tailwinds

MP Materials has multiple tailwinds ranging from the EV revolution bolstering rare earth materials demand for batteries and magnets, the Biden Infrastructure Bill aimed and bolstering U.S. inventories of rare earths and uranium stockpiles, and the global clean energy initiatives. The global initiative to rein in China’s stronghold on rare earth materials is another powerful tailwind as MP sets to become a vertically integrated operation seeking to process its own products. While shares are still trading at a heavy premium, prudent investors can look to take advantage of the continued selling to consider take advantage of opportunistic pullback levels.

MP Materials Stock an Opportunistic Rare Earths Pullback Play

MP Price Trajectories

Using the rifle charts on weekly and daily time frames provides a precision view of the landscape for MP stock. The weekly rifle chart pup breakout peaked abruptly at the $51.78 Fibonacci (fib) level. Shares collapsed quickly before bouncing twice off the $32.94 fib. Each of the bounce attempts failed to retake the weekly 5-period moving average (MA) which has turned down at $40.88. The weekly stochastic formed a bearish mini inverse pup that rejected off the 80-band starting its oscillation down. The daily rifle chart market structure low (MSL) triggered above $40.74 but failed to hold above as a weekly market structure high (MSH) sell triggered below $37.14. The daily 5-period MA resistance continues to slope down at $37.34. The daily stochastic mini inverse pup targets the daily lower Bollinger Bands (BBs) at the $30.68 fib. Both rifle charts are bearish and thus prudent investors should be patient to wait for deep opportunistic pullback levels at the $26.68 fib, $24.67 fib, $23.11 fib, $20.48 fib, and the $17.99 fib. Upside trajectories range from the $45.09 fib up to $57.51 sticky 2.50s zone.    

 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Marketing Books
Use code MARKET2021 through 4/3/21 to save on 12 marketing books for entrepreneurs that are recommended by entrepreneurs:
  • Digital Marketing Handbook
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • And more
Save Today
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

4 Upgrades Dividend Growth Investors Need To Own 

Finance

The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April

Finance

Some Of The Many Changes To Amazon’s Business Model In 2021