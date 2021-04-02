Learn Spanish on Your Own Time with This Innovative New App

April 2, 2021 2 min read

These days, the business world is flat. If you want to really scale your business, whether in the U.S. or abroad, it's extremely valuable to speak both English and Spanish. There are 43 million native Spanish speakers in the U.S. today — more than the entire country of Spain. If you want to do business with that enormous demographic, it helps to speak the language.

Successfully funded on Kickstarter and featured on HuffPost and Digital Trends, Jumpspeak is arguably becoming one of the best ways to learn Spanish quickly and effectively. As The Gadget Flow describes it, this "Clever new language- app lets you practice speaking with an A.I. tutor."

Jumpspeak is engineered around actually speaking Spanish, focusing on verbal learning rather than typing. With a powerful AI, you'll have fun, interactive Spanish conversations supported by powerful speech recognition to hone your abilities from day one. With real-life conversations and real-time feedback, you'll learn on the fly while listening to real human voices so you can pick up the accent. Thanks to these conversations, you'll enjoy a more immersive learning experience that is the next best thing to actually visiting a country.

Naturally, it's available 24/7 via the app and offers hundreds of bite-sized conversation lessons covering a wide range of topics so you can practice any time you want. Better yet, Jumpspeak also offers a powerful translation engine to translate any Spanish message.

Start learning Spanish the fast and fun way with Jumpspeak. Normally $299, you can get a lifetime subscription today for 66 percent off at just $99.99.

