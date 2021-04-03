Get Your Business Supplies on a Budget with $16 Off a Sam's Club Membership

April 3, 2021 2 min read

When you're building a company, you have to find ways to save money at every turn. When you're putting together your office, shopping consignment for furniture and finding deals on everyday staples like , coffee, and snacks is crucial. The same goes for your home life. If your capital is tied up in your business, you need to save money on home goods and groceries.

Where do you go to do all that? Sam's Club. Sam's Club is a membership warehouse club that offers members high-quality goods at discounted prices. It carries everything from groceries and kitchen supplies to electronics, furniture, clothing, and more—just about everything you need in your everyday life. (Yes, both professional and personal.)

Sam's Club's limited-item business model allows them to source products at competitive prices, passing the savings on to you. Whether you're putting together an office or you just need to tighten the belts for a bit while you navigate some slow business, Sam's Club can help you get through it all unscathed.

Right now, you can sign up for a one-year membership for just $28.88 (normally $45) and receive a free seasoned rotisserie chicken and a pack of gourmet cupcakes. Just go through checkout after redeeming your membership and they'll process them as free. Plus, you'll also get a complimentary household card for even more savings.

Sign up for a Sam's Club membership today and start saving on everything you need to run your business and live your life.

