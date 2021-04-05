stock market

Learn Quantitative Trading Strategies to Play the Stock Market Like a Pro

Maximize your ROI by learning algorithmic trading.
Next Article
Learn Quantitative Trading Strategies to Play the Stock Market Like a Pro
Image credit: Tech Daily/Unsplash

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Most entrepreneurs have one thing in common: Ambition. While that ambition may drive you to make your company the very best it can be, it can also motivate you to accumulate as much wealth as possible. For many, that means playing the stock market.

While the stock market certainly offers significant potential, it also comes with significant risk. If you're investing heavily or day trading, it's worth getting a financial technology education to better inform you on trading and better understand the fintech world that drives the marketplace today. The QuantInsti®: Quantitative Trading for Beginners Bundle is a great place to start.

QuantInsti® is a pioneer institute in providing educational and technological courses and tools for quants, traders, and developers. Their course creators have a combined experience of more than 40 years in financial markets and are up to date with the cutting-edge in fintech.

In these seven courses, you'll learn how technology can help you analyze the market and maximize your ROI. You'll explore algorithmic trading, a stock market approach in which computers are programmed to take certain actions in response to varying market data. Building a foundation in algorithmic trading, you'll learn how to use tools like Python and machine learning to predict the stock, Forex, and options markets and make profitable trades sustainably. You'll learn how to identify trading signals using technical indicators, incorporate transaction costs and slippage in backtesting, analyze trading strategies using various performance metrics, and much more to optimize your trading strategy.

If you're going to play the stock market, do it like a pro. Normally $508, QuantInsti®: Quantitative Trading for Beginners Bundle is on sale for just $49.99 today.

Looking to diversify your investments in 2021? Check out DiversyFund to start dipping your toes in private real estate for as low as $500.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

stock market

How To Juice Lemonade Stock Post Earnings

stock market

Why You Should Buy the Post-Earnings Dip on Spotify

stock market

An Investment in Hershey's Stock Looks Sweeter Than Ever