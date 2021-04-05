Learn Quantitative Trading Strategies to Play the Stock Market Like a Pro

April 5, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Most entrepreneurs have one thing in common: Ambition. While that ambition may drive you to make your company the very best it can be, it can also motivate you to accumulate as much wealth as possible. For many, that means playing the stock market.

While the stock market certainly offers significant potential, it also comes with significant risk. If you're investing heavily or day , it's worth getting a financial technology education to better inform you on trading and better understand the world that drives the marketplace today. The QuantInsti®: Quantitative Trading for Beginners Bundle is a great place to start.

QuantInsti® is a pioneer institute in providing educational and technological courses and tools for quants, traders, and developers. Their course creators have a combined experience of more than 40 years in financial markets and are up to date with the cutting-edge in fintech.

In these seven courses, you'll learn how technology can help you analyze the market and maximize your ROI. You'll explore algorithmic trading, a stock market approach in which computers are programmed to take certain actions in response to varying market data. Building a foundation in algorithmic trading, you'll learn how to use tools like Python and machine learning to predict the stock, Forex, and options markets and make profitable trades sustainably. You'll learn how to identify trading signals using technical indicators, incorporate transaction costs and slippage in backtesting, analyze trading strategies using various performance metrics, and much more to optimize your trading strategy.

If you're going to play the stock market, do it like a pro. Normally $508, QuantInsti®: Quantitative Trading for Beginners Bundle is on sale for just $49.99 today.

Looking to diversify your investments in 2021? Check out DiversyFund to start dipping your toes in private real estate for as low as $500.

Prices subject to change.