News and Trends

March Jobs Report Shows Payroll Employment Jump by 916,000

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently revealed a dip in the unemployment rate and an increase in total confirm payroll employment.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
2 min read

Despite prolonged challenges imposed by the pandemic, the U.S. economy is trending upwards — at least in some respects, according to March data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

Total nonfarm payroll employment jumped 916,000 while the nationwide unemployment rate fell to 6%, numbers show. The largest gains took place in several industries that have been notably hit hard during the global health crisis, including leisure and hospitality, public and private education and construction. 

Related: What to Do If You've Lost Your Job Because of COVID-19

In March, nearly two-thirds of the 280,000 jobs that were added in the leisure and hospitality sectors were related to food services and drinking places, the bureau reports. Employment in local government education, state government education and private education also rose by 76,000, 50,000 and 64,000 respectively. Construction jobs increased by 110,000.

Furthermore, among those who were unemployed, the number of people on temporary layoff dropped by 203,000 to 2 million last month, the bureau notes. The figure marks a major drop from the April 2020 high of 18 million. The labor participation rate, however, has changed little since February of last year and currently stands at 61.5%. 

And while the unemployment rate is significantly lower than its high in April 2020, it is still higher than it was in February of the same year, the bureau says. Currently, there are 9.7 million people who are unemployed — a small but growing portion of whom are Asian. Last month, the unemployment rate for Asians rose to 6% following a decline in February. The unemployment rate for all other major groups (white, Black and Hispanic / Latinx), on the other hand, fell slightly. 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Marketing Books
Use code MARKET2021 through 4/3/21 to save on 12 marketing books for entrepreneurs that are recommended by entrepreneurs:
  • Digital Marketing Handbook
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • And more
Save Today
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Black Billionaire Robert Smith Acquires Majority Stake of Ad-Tech Giant TripleLift

News and Trends

Federal Labor Agency Says Amazon Illegally Fired Climate Activists

News and Trends

A Single Mom Who Saved $750,000 in 4 Years Shares the Biggest Mistakes She Made on Her Journey to Financial Independence