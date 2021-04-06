News and Trends

Kim Kardashian West Joins Estranged Husband Kanye West on Billionaires List

The model and television personality's net worth is largely attributed to the success of her two businesses.
News Writer
2 min read

Kim Kardashian West is officially a billionaire — at least, according to Forbes' latest "World's Billionaires" list. 

The 40-year-old model and businesswoman has joined her estranged husband and rapper Kanye West and sister Kylie Jenner in the rare club, largely due to her success with KKW Beauty and Skims, the publication notes. She also made significant money from her endorsement and reality TV deals, along with other investments. 

Kardashian West founded KKW Beauty in June 2017, accumulating $100 million in revenue in just a year. Last year, she sold a nearly 20% stake in the business to cosmetics company Coty for $200 million, raising the value of KKW's Beauty up to $1 billion. Her remaining 72% stake is at approximately $500 million, Forbes estimates. 

Kardashian West also owns a majority stake in the shapewear line Skims, which she launched in 2019. A source told Forbes that a transaction now values the company upwards of $500 million — putting the television personality's stake in the business at a conservative $225 million.

As a result of her deals and investments in real estate and stocks, Kardashian West has also earned no less than $10 million pretax every year since 2012, Forbes adds. 

News of Kardashian West's billion-dollar fortune comes just weeks after Forbes disputed her ex-partner's net worth. Multiple media outlets claimed that West joined Robert F. Smith as one of the richest Black men in the U.S., with a net worth of $6.6 billion. Forbes, however, claimed that the rapper's net worth was closer to $1.8 billion

