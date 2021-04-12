E-commerce is Here to Stay and GoDaddy Websites + Marketing Can Help You Keep Up

April 12, 2021 2 min read

American e-commerce grew by 44 percent in 2020, thanks in large part to the pandemic forcing more people indoors to shop online. According to Bank of America, online shopping now accounts for 27 percent of all retail sales, a jump from 15 percent pre-Covid. Yet, on the flip side, more than 100,000 small businesses permanently closed their doors. There was a clear dichotomy in the entrepreneurial world in 2020, and the prevailing theme is that any small business that can sell online should sell online.

Easier said than done, right? Many entrepreneurs aren't technically equipped to build their own website and with so many competitors also bringing their brands online, how do you cut through the noise?

GoDaddy Websites + Marketing is one of the best answers on the market.

There are dozens of user-friendly website builders out there, but none with the kind of personalization, customization, and scalability—plus speed and simplicity—that GoDaddy Websites + Marketing offers. In an all-inclusive dashboard that houses all of your company assets, GoDaddy Websites + Marketing gives you personalized guidance to building a complete online strategy for your business. From designing your website from scratch to tracking sales and operations to overhauling your marketing strategy, GoDaddy Websites + Marketing can help with it all.

Beyond just setting up the website, GoDaddy Websites + Marketing gives you access to top social media and traditional marketing tools. You'll understand intuitively how to run successful social media campaigns, manage your reviews online, and integrate social media with your website regardless of previous technical experience. You can sell directly on Facebook and Instagram, creating shoppable posts and curated collections with synced inventory so whenever you sell something online, your entire sales ecosystem stays in line. It's like having a second storefront that just so happens to travel anywhere in the world that somebody is looking to buy.

If you ever need any extra support, just contact GoDaddy Websites + Marketing 24/7/365. They'll always have a representative standing by if any questions arise or you need help understanding a feature. With top-notch service, you'll be able to get ahead, and stay ahead, of the competition.

Even more importantly, GoDaddy Websites + Marketing has an absolutely free tier, no credit card required. Check them out today and see how they can help your business. When it's free, why wouldn't you take a look?