Constellation Brands Down 5% On Better Than Expected Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) shares are down 5.0% in early action after posting a better-than-expected quarter. The catch is that results are better than the broad consensus of analysts, a consensus that has trailed reality as it has with so many other stocks in the market today.

Image credit: Depositphotos.com contributor/Depositphotos.com via MarketBeat