Staying at a Hotel or an AirBnB This Summer? Consider Using a VPN.

April 12, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Did you know that 43 percent of cybercrime targets small businesses? Even worse, hackers can easily target somone connected to a hotel's WiFi. That's a concerning stat, and one you should consider if you're accessing private or proprietary information on your business network. One of the easiest ways to secure your browsing is with a and, right now, Private Internet Access VPN is on sale for a great price.

Private Internet Access has more than 30 million downloads because it provides state-of-the-art, multi-layered security with advanced privacy protection using VPN tunneling. It has earned 4.7 stars on the App Store on more than 65,000 reviews and 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store on more than 35,000 reviews. CNET called Private Internet Access one of the Best VPN Services of 2021 and PC Mag and Tom's Guide have given it coveted Editor's Choice awards.

Why is Private Internet Access so highly lauded? It uses powerful Blowfish CBC encryption to keep your data under lock and key while still providing unlimited bandwidth so you can browse without limits. The intuitive VPN client operates using built-in technology that's pre-existing in your computer or smartphone so there are no tricky onboarding maneuvers, and you can add it to up to ten devices with ease. Private Internet Access blocks unwanted connections with an advanced firewall and gives you access to more than 35,000 servers in 77 countries so you can bypass geo-restrictions wherever you are. Most importantly, Private Internet Access maintains a strict no-logging policy ensuring your data remains completely private.

Upgrade your small business's security. Right now, you can get one-year access to Private Internet Access VPN for 66 percent off at $39.95, or two years for 72 percent off $258 at just $69.95.

Prices subject to change.