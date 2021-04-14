Recommit to Your Fitness Goals With Premium On-Demand Cycling, Yoga, HIIT, and More Workouts

April 14, 2021 2 min read

Making time for your is a great way to keep yourself energized and focused when it comes to running your business. While gyms may not feel like the safest place these days, you'll feel like you have a gym in your phone with Studio SWEAT onDemand (SSoD).

SSoD delivers thousands of virtual and live-streamed fitness classes to anywhere you feel like working out. With a huge variety of classes that includes cycling, kickboxing, TRX, HIIT, Pilates, yoga, strength training, barre, and much more, you'll get into a great groove no matter your schedule, skill level, or fitness goals. You can stream workouts on your smart TV, PC, tablet, or mobile device so whether you're at home, traveling for business, or outside enjoying the spring weather, you'll always have access to classes — you can even download them for offline enjoyment.

SSoD's Plus Premium membership offers customized workout plans based on your , goals, and equipment to help you get into the best exercise regimen. All classes are led by passionate, world-class instructors who are experts in their fields and will motivate you to perform at your best. It also offers expert nutrition tips to help you get and stay healthy. Plus, you'll get personally crafted motivational messages every week from the founder, Cat Kom, and other guest trainers to keep you locked in.

Find out why SSoD has earned 4.7/5 stars on the App Store and 4.2/5 stars on the Google Play Store. Normally, a one-year Plus Premium subscription to SSoD is $248, but you can sign up today for 60 percent off at just $99.

