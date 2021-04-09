Finance

What Can Warehouses Now Do to Minimize Suez Canal Damage

The Suez Canal is moving again but another bottleneck in the supply chain remains, this one in Southern California. According to media reports, 24 container ships – with a combined maximum carrying capacity nearly 10 times that of the Suez Canal ship – were anchored off the coast waiting for space at the ports of […]
Next Article
What Can Warehouses Now Do to Minimize Suez Canal Damage
Image credit: 12019 / Pixabay via Valuewalk

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

The Suez Canal is moving again but another bottleneck in the supply chain remains, this one in Southern California. According to media reports, 24 container ships - with a combined maximum carrying capacity nearly 10 times that of the Suez Canal ship - were anchored off the coast waiting for space at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach holding up millions worth of cargo.

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

What Can Warehouse Operators Do To Minimize Suez Canal Bottleneck?

Multi-billion-dollar analytics systems do a great job of helping warehouses analyze historical data, but unfortunately this may not provide the necessary visibility in helping the warehouse see where it needs to make actionable pivots.

Enhanced visibility technology into warehouse, yard management and labor resources is yielding both time and cost savings, enabling real-time access to the data to determine which trailers have been sitting and for how long. Loads incurring detention charges can be prioritized. Further, by knowing which trailers will be arriving with products that need immediate unloading to fill an order, tasks can be prioritized and assigned within the distribution center to improve customer fulfillment.

Simply put, analytics may not solve the supply chain challenge, but better visibility that can help warehouses make actionable pivots will be the saving grace.

Additional Background:

The giant container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for six days was freed Monday, but another bottleneck in the supply chain remains, this one in Southern California.

On Monday morning, 24 container ships - with a combined maximum carrying capacity nearly 10 times that of the newly freed ship - were anchored off the coast waiting for space at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, according to the Marine Exchange of Southern California, which keeps tabs on vessels and directs ship traffic.

Once something has left the warehouse, it’s too late. If you think about things like medication and F&B, these items depend on on-time delivery not just for the companies but for their consumers, as well. If companies don’t have status as ‘close to expiration’ and they send product out of the warehouse, that product could expire waiting in the jam that’s continuing to occur at the Suez Canal (even once the accident was cleared). If you have visibility into your inventory and the ability to make cross-network status changes, you can ensure that the right products are going to the right places and that your at-risk product isn’t left in limbo.

Additionally, the backup of ships at the canal will cause backup along the entire supply chain. This will impact the warehouse’s ability to prioritize shipments as its down-stream chain is strained, optimize locations in the warehouse for a new backup of product in the warehouse, and ensure that the teams on the floor are as efficient as possible to reduce even further disruption.

The entire supply chain will need to work from the warehouse-out in order to right this blockage, not just the ships getting through the canal.

Article by Alex Wakefield, CEO of Longbow Advantage

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Prepare to Succeed

8 Ways Digital Banking Will Evolve Over the Next 5 Years

Finance

It Looks Like Amazon Has Beaten Back The Union

Finance

Elon Musk’s Favorite Books