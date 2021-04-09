1 Out of 3 Workers Are Ready to Quit Their Jobs If Asked to Return to the Office, Study Says

April 9, 2021 2 min read

One out of three remote workers would look for a new job if they were required to return to the office full-time, according to a recent study from global staffing firm Robert Half.

As more people around the globe are vaccinated against Covid-19, a growing number of companies are now determining when to reopen their offices. But many workers surveyed by Robert Half appear to have somewhat come to terms with working at home.

Approximately half of respondents said they would prefer a hybrid work arrangement, where they would divide time between home and their company's office. About 30% of workers said they would rather full-time, while just 19% admitted that they would like to work in an office full-time.

Some of those who fell short of committing to working full-time from home expressed concerns over decreased productivity, losing relationships with coworkers and decreased visibility for promotions, the study noted.

"After more than a year of uncertainty and -induced remote work, there is a growing desire among some business leaders to return to business as usual, including welcoming employees back to the office once it is considered safe," David King, Canadian senior district president of Robert Half, said in a statement. "However, companies should be prepared for a potential disconnect between their ideal work structures and that of their employees."

Respondents to the firm's survey said that the best ways for their employers to support them would be to offer a flexible work schedule, loosen dress codes, pay for commuter costs, provide a distraction-free workspace and cover childcare.

"As we reimagine the future of work, now is the time for managers to engage in mindful discussions with their teams to determine what they most want and need," King added. "Establishing a return-to-work plan that prioritizes employee health and well-being and fosters a strong corporate culture can help bolster retention and recruitment efforts."