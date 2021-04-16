Sanitation Technology

Protect Your Home and Office with This Automatic Shoe Sterilizing Dispenser

Kill germs and keep your floors clean.
Image credit: Sterilize+

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
2 min read
These days, we're all taking some extra precautions when it comes to spreading germs and keeping things clean. As things start to open back up, it's important not to let our collective guard down. Whether you're sharing your space in your home office or bringing employees back to the actual office, ensure you're keeping everybody safe with the Sterilize+ Shoe Cover Dispenser.

It's extremely easy for anyone to track in germs from the outside on their shoes, which is why this seamless dispenser is so valuable. The automatic distribution device effortlessly covers your shoes fast. It's made with a mechanical spring for durability and automatic, hands-free dispensation at the office, store, or home to keep the indoors clean. Not only can it keep germs from coming in, but it can also keep your floors neat and tidy so you can spend less time cleaning up. It's suitable for both personal and work use and reduces the chances of cross-contamination wherever you use it.

This shoe cover dispenser was rated 5 stars by Consumer UV Guide, and for good reason. You can rest assured knowing you're doing everything you can to keep outside germs out of your house or office. Even if you're just a clean-freak and want to keep dirt and dust off your floors, these shoe covers will get the job done.

Don't take any chances with the new normal. The Sterilize+ Shoe Cover Dispenser is normally $83 but you can get it for 34 percent off at just $54.99 today.

