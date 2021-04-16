Enhance Your Photos With This Easy-to-Use, AI-Powered Photoshop Alternative

April 16, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Think of your favorite places to shop online. They all have compelling imagery that tells a story about the brand. Great design goes a long way for entrepreneurs, but it's also prohibitively expensive for some small businesses. If you're looking to improve your graphic design repertoire, however, you can do it on a budget with help from The Award-Winning Luminar 4 Power Bundle.

This extensive bundle includes the award-winning Luminar 4 photo editing software, as well as Skylum's introductory course to using the software and several add-ons and post-processing perks to make your truly shine.

Luminar 4 is the world's first AI-powered photo editor, enabling photographers of any skill level to quickly edit photos with less attention or expertise than a typical photo editor requires. Its intuitive approach and AI enhancements make it easy to execute complex edits in record time, which is at least partially why it won Outdoor Photographer Editors' Pick EISA Award for Best Photo Software in 2019 and 2020, as well as a Digital Photo SEHR GUT Award and a Lucie Technical Award for Best Software Plug-In in 2019.

You can use AI to add creative objects, replace bland skies, perfect portraits, and much more. With more than 70 one-click Luminar Looks handcrafted by photo artists, you can add instant style to your photos. If you need to make a series of routine adjustments, the AI Accent and Smart Contrast tools make batch editing easy. You can also erase objects instantly with the precision Erase Tool and get creative with filter tools like Sun Rays, Golden Hour, Foliage Enhancer, and more. Luminar 4 works both as a standalone or as a plug-in to Adobe Photoshop, Photoshop Elements, and Lightroom to help you get even more out of your workflow.

Supercharge your design work in an instant. Normally $270, you can get The Award-Winning Luminar 4 Power Bundle for just $39.99 today.

Looking to diversify your investments in 2021? Check out DiversyFund to start dipping your toes in private real estate for as low as $500.

Prices subject to change.