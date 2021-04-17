Vacations

Packing for Summer Vacation Has Never Been Easier With This Closet Baggage Organizer

You've earned this vacation. Take even more stress out of it.
Next Article
Packing for Summer Vacation Has Never Been Easier With This Closet Baggage Organizer
Image credit: Electronic Avenue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As the world slowly opens back up after the COVID-19 pandemic, everybody has summer vacation on the brain. No matter where you're going this year, it's important to reduce your stress as much as possible. That means no more freaking out about how to pack as efficiently as possible – you don't want to deal with the hassle of everything you own getting mixed together in your suitcase. We've already solved the problem for you. Just get the Carry On Closet Baggage Organizer.

Whether you're traveling for business or pleasure, this baggage organizer fits neatly into your suitcase to make packing an absolute breeze. It's equipped with three shelves to organize your clothes and has a separate zippered laundry compartment to keep your clean clothes and dirty clothes separate. Pack your clothes on the shelves, place it in your carry-on bag, zip it up, and you're ready to fly.

Once you're at your destination, unpacking is even easier. Just remove the organizer from your bag and hang it in your hotel room closet. The sturdy polyester fabric can hold up to 50lbs easily and the organizer is just big enough to keep everything at eye level. Plus, the organizer keeps your clothes wrinkle-free so if you have to rush to a meeting after arrival, you'll still look your best.

Take the stress out of packing for all of your summer trips. Normally $199, you can get the Carry On Closet Baggage Organizer for 79 percent off at just $39.99 today.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Vacations

Planning to Travel in 2019? Here's How to Save More (Without Spending Less) on Your Next Trip.

Vacations

30 Percent of Employees Feel Indispensable. That's a Bad Thing.

Vacations

The Number-One Thing You Need to Do Before Going on Holiday Vacation