Walmart Is Planning to Turn Two-Thirds of Its Workforce Into Full-Time Employees by End of Year

is moving more associates into full-time work in an effort to "attract and retain top talent," Drew Holler, the retail giant's senior vice president of U.S. people operations, announced in a blog post on Wednesday.

By the end of the fiscal year, the company expects to convert two-thirds of its hourly store roles in the U.S. into full-time positions with consistent weekly schedules. According to the company, that translates to approximately 100,000 more full-time roles than it had five years ago.

"We believe full-time schedules complement the other ways we are preparing for the future of retail," Holler wrote.

In announcing the staffing move, Holler wrote that Walmart was "uniquely positioned to offer a combination of stability and room for growth that few others can match." He added that the conversion of certain hourly positions aligned with the company's overall mission of creating "new pathways for growth."

Currently, 80% of the associates in Walmart's distribution and fulfillment centers are full-time, Holler said. As a result of increased business, the retail giant is now expanding the full-time option to those who work in other departments as well. In addition to working consistent schedules, hourly-turned-full-time associates will be assigned to work alongside their teammates and leader on every shift.

"This is one way we’re building on the team-based structure we introduced in stores last year," Holler explained. "Having these small teams of eight to 12 associates work together will lead to a more connected, productive and enjoyable work environment."

According to AP, the staffing approach means that Walmart will have 740,000 of its 1.2 million U.S. Walmart hourly store workers working full time by 2022. Overall, the company employs approximately 1.5 million workers in the country (including those at Sam's Club, distribution centers and in corporate and managerial roles).

Walmart employees who work 34 or more hours per week are considered full-time, but the company is now working to lengthen those schedules to 39- and 40-hour workweeks. The decision to do so also comes as an increasing number of workers have demanded full-time jobs so they can access better health and dental benefits, AP notes.