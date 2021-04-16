Ensure Your Sales and Marketing Emails are Hitting Inboxes With This Verifier Tool

April 16, 2021 2 min read

When it comes to , email is still king. While it may seem like the wind is blowing toward social media and content marketing, email is often still your best bet to maximize conversions. But that's only if your email list is good. If your is underperforming and you're puzzling over why, it may be that you just haven't properly verified your list.

With Truemail.io Bulk Email Verifier, you can fully audit your email list to ensure it's fully up to snuff. This quick verifier lets you identify old, fake, or abandoned email addresses on your list before you start an email campaign. TrueMail verifies each email address on your list in real-time and gives you the status for each email: valid, invalid, unverifiable, disposable, or unknown. Designed with user-friendly software, it's an accurate, simple way for even non-technical users to audit and improve their email lists.

TrueMail uses advanced mail server verification to identify users and automatically removes duplicate emails and bad syntax before cleaning. It validates emails of all types, from small to large businesses and all major providers from anywhere in the world. It also easily segments results for download so you won't need to do any more work in another software. Plus, thanks to native integrations with services like Mailchimp, Hubspot, Active Campaign, and many more email marketing technologies, it's easy to import and clean your list.

eCloudBuxx writes, "TrueMail is a combination of a smart and simple plan that provides a strong feature list for validating your email list."

Upgrade your email list and start getting more conversions today. Lifetime subscriptions to TrueMail typically cost more than $1,000 but today, you can get 10,000 verifications/month for $49, 25,000 verifications/month for $99, 35,000 verifications/month for $149, or 50,000 verifications/month for $199.

