Master Data Analysis Through Microsoft Excel and Power BI for Less Than $3 Per Course

Learning how to analyze data can make you a significantly better entrepreneur. helps you take the leap from merely collecting information about your customers and company, and turning that information into actionable improvements for your business. These days, it's easier than ever to collect data and use it to make informed business decisions. You just need to know how to work with it.

Fortunately, you're already probably partially familiar with one of the top data tools on the market: Microsoft . In The Premium 2021 Microsoft Excel & Data Certification Bundle, you'll learn how to take your Excel expertise to the next level to work with data like a pro.

This massive 24-course, 90-hour bundle includes training from award-winning Excel education organizations like Maven Analytics (4.6/5 instructor rating) and Yoda Learning (4.3/5 rating), as well as independent experts like Yassin Marco (4.1/5 rating).

No matter your Excel expertise, you'll find these courses valuable. Starting with introductions to Excel, you'll gradually elevate your skills to start working with advanced formulas and functions, understanding PivotTables, Power Query, and Power Pivot, and getting the hang of data visualization in Excel.

Beyond Excel, you'll also take deep dives into even more powerful data analysis tools like Microsoft Power BI, DAX, and Alteryx. There are also courses dedicated to data visualization using Tableau, using Python for financial modeling, SAS programming, and more.

No matter what your business does, this massive bundle will help you use data to better understand your customers and your finances. Take a step in the right direction. Right now, The Premium 2021 Microsoft Excel & Data Certification Bundle is on sale for $56 for a limited time with promo code: WELOVEMOM.

