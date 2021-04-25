Cloud Technology

Utilize This 'Fast-Growing' Cloud Platform by Mastering Microsoft Azure

Work toward a Microsoft Azure certification with the help of this bundle.
Image credit: Anthony Riera/Unsplash

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Cloud services are absolutely essential for modern business. With so much information (and money) flowing online, cloud services give businesses the resources to secure data and operate seamlessly. Today, Microsoft Azure is said to be one of the fastest-growing cloud platforms in the world. As such, it's also a skill that's in high demand in today's marketplace.

Whether you're a technical founder who wants to have a greater hand in your company's cloud deployments or you'd like to learn a valuable consulting skill, The Complete 2021 Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle will prepare you to work with this leading platform like a pro.

This ten-course bundle is taught by Scott Duffy, a certified Azure developer and architect who has been working with Microsoft technologies for 20 years. In these courses, Duffy will teach you how to manage the Azure cloud with ARM templates, manage storage and disks in the cloud, analyze data with Azure Stream Analytics, and even how to process datasets using machine learning models in the cloud. These advanced skills will help you better understand the cloud and work more efficiently with data.

Additionally, Duffy will also prepare you for five important Azure certification exams: AZ-103, AZ-203, AZ-300, AZ-301, and AZ-900. With these study guides, you'll be able to pass each exam on your first try and get on track to working professionally with Microsoft Azure.

Get up to speed with one of today's most important cloud technologies. Right now, The Complete 2021 Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle is on sale for just $39.

