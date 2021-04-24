Coding

Build Your Dream Website With This CSS, HTML, and JavaScript Training

If you want to learn to code, this course is a great place to start.
Image credit: Luke Peters/Unsplash

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In this digital age, every entrepreneur could benefit from learning how to code. You don't have to be tech-savvy to run a company, but it certainly helps considering all businesses should have a website and digital presence these days. Sure, you can hire people to build out your website or add new features or design elements, but why spend the money when you can just do it yourself? You'll be well on your way to learning how to code your own sites and more after Introduction to Coding with HTML, CSS & JavaScript.

This five-hour, beginner-friendly course includes 47 lectures from International Open Academy, a leader in online learning and professional development. International Open Academy is accredited by the International Council for Online Educational Standards (ICOES) and Training Qualifications UK (TQUK).

In these lectures, you'll focus on HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, the three main programming languages in web development. You'll improve your problem-solving ability by being able to create code from scratch, save time and money by building your own website, and learn how to create apps and games to support your business and get an edge on your competitors. Additionally, you'll learn how programmers and web developers make money and get a crash course in how to use code to solve real-world problems or even earn some extra money on the side. No matter what your business does, learning to code can help it grow faster than ever.

Give yourself and your business a boost in a competitive marketplace. Normally $200, you can enroll in Introduction to Coding with HTML, CSS & JavaScript for just $19.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

