Learn How to Build a Site on WordPress
Image credit: Pixabay/Pexels

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Did you know that there are more than 75 million websites built on WordPress? That's a hefty market share of the entire internet for one web platform. There's a good reason WordPress is so popular: it's budget-friendly, user-friendly, and extremely powerful no matter what you're trying to build. If you need a website for your business, WordPress is an excellent option. But it's only as good as the people working the back-end, so before you jump into WordPress, learn how to leverage it effectively in The 2021 WordPress Wizard Bundle.

This six-course bundle includes more than ten hours of training from Total Training, a pioneer in online education. The beginner-friendly bundle will teach you how to build a website fast using WordPress website builder, Elementor. You'll start with the very basics of installing and configuring a WordPress theme and advance to fully customizing your site pages with text, backgrounds, videos, buttons, contact forms, and much more.

Once you know how to build a site, you'll learn search engine optimization strategies, how to add compelling content, and more. You'll learn how to protect your site by ensuring all the software used to run it is up-to-date, by instituting a cloud-based firewall, scanning your site for vulnerabilities, blocking malicious IPs and requests, and more. Finally, there's a course dedicated to scaling your online business with WordPress by integrating a shopping cart to your site, driving traffic to your site, and setting it all up to automatically take care of itself.

If you're going to build a website, do it on WordPress. The 2021 WordPress Wizard Bundle cn teach you how to do it for just $19.99 for a limited time.

