If You're Using These Marketing Tactics, You're Hurting Your Brand's Credibility

Entrepreneurs are always hungry for new and growth strategies that work. The online gurus know this, so they use emotional-trigger-based tactics to convince business leaders to buy their courses or services. These questionable marketing tactics tend to lead to refund requests, chargebacks and consumers that won't do business with them again.

Even if you provide something of value, how you market it will affect your sales depending on your approach. As you build out your marketing strategy, avoid these three commonly used marketing tactics because they tie you to a culture of bro-marketing and online gurus. Consider a different approach before these tactics detail your business growth.

1. Displaying revenue screenshots.

These days, it's common for entrepreneurs to display Stripe or PayPal revenue screenshots on social media, or even on their websites. There's no doubt that consumers are drawn to seeing sales and big numbers. But it's a toxic marketing strategy — it may generate sales in the short term, but it repels high-end clients and more potential customers in the long term.

The consumers who buy based on what they see in revenue screenshots tend to be in a challenging financial position and need to generate income quickly. They aren't in the place to focus on what it takes to do the work that increases revenue, and they end up disappointed when they buy as a result of flashy marketing.

Real wealth and growth don't self-advertise. Have you ever seen business leaders such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, or Oprah post revenue screenshots? The results that your customers experience are a better way to market your business. Publish solid content and you can nurture cold prospects. Separate yourself from guru marketing by relentlessly focusing on serving your customers.

2. Sharing client wins with no attribution.

Have you ever seen an entrepreneur posting about clients getting X results, but they never name or tag the clients? The clients they're posting about may very well be experiencing wins, but in a guru marketing world, the consumer is skeptical.

Some clients would prefer to remain private and not share their information — that's understandable. But, more than a few of your clients would welcome a shout-out. You have clients that are comfortable with you sharing their wins. The only way to know for sure is to ask.

The goal is to show what your business offers, and you can do this by sharing your clients' results and testimonials. Get permission where possible — don't just share wins that don't appear real to cold consumers.

3. Marketing results from years ago.

Over your years of building a business, you'll no doubt experience wins. You'll get results that consumers and colleagues will want to know more about. In marketing, your goal is to prove that your philosophy does work — mainly through marketing the results you and your clients have experienced.

However, growth-focused entrepreneurs stay at the forefront of their industries. They don't get a result and market those wins for years without working on getting more results. It's acceptable to market the results you've obtained in the past, but ask yourself if you continue to do the work that helps you grow.

When cold prospects see that your marketing results are old, it will dissuade them from doing business with you. Consumers want to do business with industry leaders, and you become a leader by constantly honing the work you're putting into your craft. One of the best ways to grow a business is by doing the work that optimizes your personal growth. Commit to becoming the best at what you do.

If you're going to increase sales in your business, you'll need good marketing. However, there's a way to market your business more authentically. Avoid tactics that may work for a little while but will ultimately hurt your brand credibility.

