Meet Lomi, the One-Button Composting Machine With More Than $3 Million in Crowdfunding

April 28, 2021 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

While composting is a guilt-free way to recycle food scraps by incorporating them into soil for your plants, there’s no denying that it’s also a hassle. For those living in apartments or urban areas, keeping up a routine means bringing worms into your home and, in turn, putting up with a foul stench that is difficult to conceal. Wait too long and your food could even start leaking through the compost bags, resulting in the need for a compost bin deep clean every time your busy work schedule gets in the way of lugging it over to a food scrap drop-off, assuming you’re lucky enough to have one nearby.

To solve this problem, a number of composting machines have started to crop up including Lomi, a device that converts your food scraps into compost using a combination of heat, abrasion, and oxygen and achieving the same goal you would creating compost with earthworms—minus the less-than-desirable side effects. By fragmenting organic waste, the Lomi expedites the composting process at the literal press of a button. One button gives you complete control over the Lomi’s power state in addition to cycling through its three modes: Express Mode, which breaks down food quickly in just over four hours; Eco Mode, which takes its time over a 20+ hour period to preserve the maximum amount of nutrients; and Bioplastic Mode, designed to compost a small list of approved plastics.

At only 16 x 13 x 12 inches, Lomi assumes the size of a small appliance (Pela, the company behind the product, likens it to a bread maker), but one that operates at much lower sound frequencies—between 40 and 50db compared to the 90db+ you would hear from a food processor. It’s also not much bigger than an analog compost bin. Yet, despite its compact form factor, it can still contain up to 3 liters of waste at a time. With a dishwasher-safe stainless steel bucket inside, it’s a breeze to clean, too. Not that you’ll have to worry about that often since its charcoal-activated filters quash the powerful aroma of old garbage.