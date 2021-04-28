Legitimize Your Baseball or Softball Coaching Side Hustle With This Performance Analysis Software

April 28, 2021 2 min read

With so many people running side hustles these days, there's really no shortage of profitable ideas. has led to innovation and opportunity in just about every industry, but one of the places it has had the biggest impact is in –specifically, and softball. Tech and analytics has completely changed the way we play and teach America's pastime, and if you're ever in the market to earn some extra money as a coach, GameSense's Revolutionary Cognitive Sports Training Software can be a huge help.

This innovative program is created by world-renowned learning and sports science experts and used by MLB organizations, Olympic teams, more than 130 colleges, and tens of thousands of individual youth coaches of all ages. While most players and coaches focus on swing mechanics, GameSense's software helps you to more accurately read pitches to vastly improve your hitting.

In a typical game, a batter has about 100 to 200 milliseconds to make a decision to swing and how to swing. GameSense taps into that split-second decision-making to slow each pitch down while sharpening an athlete's split-second decision-making skills. The program uses varying difficulty levels and thousands of specialized, interactive live-action HD videos to supercharge the learning process and let players take thousands of virtual at-bats from a variety of pitchers. Whether players are having trouble catching up to high heat or can't stay back on a curveball, you can provide them with instant feedback anytime, anywhere.

Working with GameSense's program is easy. Just give hitters a baseline test to establish their skill level. Use the interactive training app, Pitch IQ, to work on their skills and areas of weaknesses. Finally, re-test to see how much players have improved. It's as simple as that.

