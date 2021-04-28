Baseball

Legitimize Your Baseball or Softball Coaching Side Hustle With This Performance Analysis Software

GameSense's revolutionary software can help hitters improve fast.
Next Article
Legitimize Your Baseball or Softball Coaching Side Hustle With This Performance Analysis Software
Image credit: gameSense Sports

Free Book Preview Six-Figure Freelancer

This book will equip you with effective strategies and tools to help you reach your full potential as a freelancer and achieve financial prosperity.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With so many people running side hustles these days, there's really no shortage of profitable ideas. Technology has led to innovation and opportunity in just about every industry, but one of the places it has had the biggest impact is in sports–specifically, baseball and softball. Tech and analytics has completely changed the way we play and teach America's pastime, and if you're ever in the market to earn some extra money as a coach, GameSense's Revolutionary Cognitive Sports Training Software can be a huge help.

This innovative program is created by world-renowned learning and sports science experts and used by MLB organizations, Olympic teams, more than 130 colleges, and tens of thousands of individual youth coaches of all ages. While most players and coaches focus on swing mechanics, GameSense's software helps you to more accurately read pitches to vastly improve your hitting.

In a typical game, a batter has about 100 to 200 milliseconds to make a decision to swing and how to swing. GameSense taps into that split-second decision-making to slow each pitch down while sharpening an athlete's split-second decision-making skills. The program uses varying difficulty levels and thousands of specialized, interactive live-action HD videos to supercharge the learning process and let players take thousands of virtual at-bats from a variety of pitchers. Whether players are having trouble catching up to high heat or can't stay back on a curveball, you can provide them with instant feedback anytime, anywhere.

Working with GameSense's program is easy. Just give hitters a baseline test to establish their skill level. Use the interactive training app, Pitch IQ, to work on their skills and areas of weaknesses. Finally, re-test to see how much players have improved. It's as simple as that.

Start earning some extra money as a coach. Right now, you can get a great deal on GameSense's Revolutionary Cognitive Sports Training Software when you buy through this offer.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Marketing Books
Use code MARKET2021 through 4/24/21 to save on 12 marketing books for entrepreneurs that are recommended by entrepreneurs:
  • Digital Marketing Handbook
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • And more
Save Today
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Baseball

Why Baseball's Firings of Scouts Is a Cautionary Tale for Business

Baseball

I Negotiated With Warren Buffett and Here's the One Thing the Oracle of Omaha Cared About

News and Trends

Yankees Fan LeBron James Just Became Part-Owner of the Boston Red Sox -- and Social Media Is Calling Him a 'Fraud'