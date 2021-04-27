Dogecoin

'Elon Musk has nothing to do with DOGE': said one cryptocurrency developers

Recently, Sporklin, one of the Dogecoin developers, passed away and these were some of her words before she died.
'Elon Musk has nothing to do with DOGE': said one cryptocurrency developers
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Sporklin recently passed away one of the developers of Dogecoin, a currency that has been on everyone's lips as a result of some tweets from Elon Musk , CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

In the context of his death, some media recalled the words of the developer in front of those who sought to link the self-proclaimed emperor of Mars with the cryptocurrency.

In a statement posted on Reddit , Sporklin commented: "Elon Musk has nothing to do with Dogecoin, and I have repeatedly made that clear." This message came after the billionaire's comments about the digital currency.

The developer explained that the tycoon's statements should not be taken seriously and although his messages had a significant effect on the momentum of the cryptocurrency, Musk does not hold any position within the organization.

At the time, Sporklin encouraged followers of the digital currency to view it as a decentralized software project beyond its price, so there are no plans with core businesses.

Goodbye Sporklin

On April 25, Billy Marcus, creator and developer of the coin, announced through his Twitter account that one of the main developers of the project, known under the alias of Sporklin, had passed away.

“Sporklin dedicated the last 7 years of his life to Dogecoin, in every way. Supporting developers, educating the community, standing up for others with your ingenuity and fearlessness. She cared a great deal about integrity and lived up to her ideals. She was a real shibe, ”Marcus said.

