3 Ways You Can Start Relying on Deep Learning

Machines don’t share human beings’ sixth sense. Nevertheless, they still can exhibit the equivalent of old-fashioned “gut instinct” thanks to deep learning. They may even develop the ability for self-awareness through art.

Deep learning starts where AI algorithms based on a single layer of data points, like a simple spreadsheet, end. It is based on the way our brains construct patterns out of structured and unstructured varied data points. However, deep learning has the capacity to absorb and analyze vast quantities of information quickly and accurately. Our brains, on the other hand, tend to choke when given too much input at once.

Harnessing deep learning in the workplace

As an on-the-go business founder, you’re probably already benefiting from the power of deep learning, even if you don’t know it. Consider virtual, voice-controlled assistant devices. They’re designed to predict their owners’ individual needs based on every interaction they have with them. In other words, they play calculated hunches, and frequently get those hunches right.

Yet deep learning can go much farther than asking Alexa to order Trader Joe’s sauce on Amazon or play the '90s tune that’s become your favorite earworm. In fact, your company and its customers can benefit in myriad ways from deep learning. Below are several methods to leverage deep learning systems and empower your organization’s internal and external stakeholders.

1. Improve the speed, quality and consistency of marketing content

As the old saying goes, “Writers write.” But it turns out that deep learning software writes, too. And it does it surprisingly well.

This isn’t to suggest that you jettison your writing staff. You’ll always need human eyes to triple-check any messaging your brand produces. However, deep-learning content creators can whip up everything from headlines to emails. Plus, over time, the deep-learning neural networks will learn from any edits your team makes. This allows you to grow your content library rapidly, even if you have a small team. It also takes away the friction involved in constructing personalized content, making it one of the top reasons 56.5% of CMOs opt for AI tools, according to SmartInsights.

In today’s world, you need content to stay neck-and-neck with the competitors you know — and the disruptors you don’t. Yet it’s tough to come up with fresh writings day-in, day-out. Supercharge your content generation with copy that comes from the “mind” of a deep learning system.

2. Help consumers track events, experiences and more

Your customers trust their devices, which is why they love to use them for brand discovery. Help consumers find anything from sales of your hottest goods to events you host through deep learning-augmented tracking.

How does tracking work? Let’s look at a company like Hearby. It uses an AI-driven tracker to show users live and livestreamed music events by overlapping the events onto Google Maps. For venues and event planners, promoting through Hearby expands their audience reach because anyone on any device can use Hearby as a location finder for performance venues nearby. Other inventors have recently made and deployed AI-enhanced trackers to match adults with available Covid vaccine centers.

Think about the way a tracker could potentially help your brand. Would it be possible to use tracking to let consumers know when your merchandise goes on sale? Or to provide links to specific landing pages? Maybe to let people know when items are back in stock? Creative uses of trackers can help your company differentiate and remain relevant.

3. Provide customers with self-service opportunities

Consumers are finished with the “call during business hours” approach to business. They’re making transactions in a 24/7 world, and they want 24/7 customer support. Yet it’s not feasible for most organizations to staff service representatives round the clock. Fortunately, self-service through deep learning tools like chatbots never takes a breather.

If you tried AI chatbots a few generations ago and found them lacking the personal touch, try again. Deep learning has enabled newer chatbot solutions to adopt surprisingly human characteristics and responses. The longer a chatbot functions as a member of your service team, the more reliable it becomes. As your chatbots continue to receive data inputs, they classify common concerns and construct a variety of appropriate responses.

Will you still need live agents to talk with your customers through multiple channels like text or even social DMs? You can bet on it. Nonetheless, sophisticated chatbots can help direct your customers to serve up their own answers. It isn’t hard to imagine the advantages to freeing up your service agents’ time to deal with more complex problems.

Deep learning isn’t just for organizations on the Fortune 500 list. It’s being used by companies big and small, including the startup trying to wrench away your market share. Make certain you’re not missing out on the chance to free up your team, win loyalists and delight customers. All you have to do is trust your gut and verify your instincts with help from a deep-learning system.