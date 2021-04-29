Entrepreneur Index

Amazon announces plans to raise wages for half a million workers

Following a historic union vote, Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) has announced plans to raise wages for 500,000 employees. Despite those raises, the company won't increase its minimum wage of $15 an hour. The pay increases are expected to start in the middle of next month. Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more Amazon To Raise […]
Next Article
Amazon announces plans to raise wages for half a million workers
Image credit: josemiguels / Pixabay via Valuewalk

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on ValueWalk

Following a historic union vote, Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) has announced plans to raise wages for 500,000 employees. Despite those raises, the company won't increase its minimum wage of $15 an hour. The pay increases are expected to start in the middle of next month.

 

Q1 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Amazon To Raise Workers' Wages

Workers at the e-commerce giant's warehouses will receive 50 cents to $3 more per hour. Amazon boosted its hiring efforts last year, hitting 1 million employees due to the massive increase in orders during the lockdowns. Analysts believe e-commerce adoption was accelerated, so they expect consumers' online shopping habits to continue.

Darcie Henry, a human resources vice president at Amazon, said in a blog post that the wage increases total "an investment of over $1 billion in incremental pay for these employees." Henry added that those increases are in addition to their "already industry-leading starting wage of at least $15 an hour." Amazon also invested over $2.5 billion in bonuses and incentives for its frontline teams last year.

According to CNN, the online retailer wants to hire tens of thousands of more workers in its customer, fulfillment, delivery and, package sorting and fulfillment divisions. As a result, Amazon moved up its yearly fall pay review for those teams, which will be the ones to see the wage increases.

Fallout From The Union Vote

The raises come after weeks of scrutiny over the company's labor practices. Employees at the warehouse in Bessemer, Ala. ran a union campaign, although the union lost by a wide margin. It is currently challenging some 500 ballots, although Amazon's lead is more than that.

According to MarketWatch, the union also filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board requesting that it set the results of the vote aside. It accused the online retailer of threatening to close the warehouse and lay off staff if they voted to organize. Amazon denies the claim. Employees have accused the company of trying to influence the vote against unionizing in other ways.

University of Massachusetts Amherst economics professor Arindrajit Dube told CNN that even though the e-commerce giant won the vote this time, there are reasons for it to be concerned. Dube explained that the company could face problems in parts of the country where working for it doesn't pay as well as it does in Alabama. The professor added that the labor market is getting tighter, which means the $15 an hour minimum wage is less and less effective in recruitment and retention of workers.

Amazon is part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks 60 of the largest publicly traded companies managed by their founders or their founders' families.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Index

Salesforce.com vs. Zendesk: Which Customer Relationship Management Stock is a Better Buy?

Entrepreneur Index

Ford Reveals Plans To Invest In A New Battery Lab

Entrepreneur Index

Making Sense Of Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Earnings