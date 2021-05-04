Learn to Communicate in American Sign Language Online, in Your Own Time

May 4, 2021 2 min read

More than 35 million Americans report having some trouble hearing, with about 6 million having "a lot of trouble" and about 600,000 completely deaf. You can see it in movies and TV–deafness and difficulty communicating are more omnipresent in the world than we've cared to notice or admit. For entrepreneurs who want to stay on the cutting-edge and want a leg up, it's worth learning American (ASL), because you never know who you might have a meeting or relationship with.

In The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle, you'll get nearly 30 hours of ASL training across 13 practical courses so that you'll be nearly fluent by the end of the bundle.

The courses are taught by Intellezy Learning (4.4/5-star instructor rating) and Able Lingo (4.5/5-star rating). Intellezy collaborates with organizations to help implement and adopt technology to reach their maximum potential. In today's rapidly evolving workplace, Intellezy believes it's crucial that everyone is well-prepared to take on any challenge that is thrown their way. Able Lingo has graduate and undergraduate degrees in Spanish and Criminal Justice, and has worked as a police officer and US Federal Investigator. He has successfully taught customized English and American Sign Language to thousands of students.

In these practical courses, you'll learn the ASL alphabet, colors, nouns, adjectives, pronouns, animals, numbers, and much more. You'll learn how to speak in complete sentences about your personality, your feelings, actions, and pick up a number of everyday phrases. Plus, you'll learn fingerspelling, too, in case you don't know how to say a word.

This complete training will have you fluent in ASL in no time. Get The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle for just $34.99 today.

