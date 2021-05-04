Communication

Learn to Communicate in American Sign Language Online, in Your Own Time

Picking up ASL could come in handy.
Next Article
Learn to Communicate in American Sign Language Online, in Your Own Time
Image credit: cottonbro/Pexels

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

More than 35 million Americans report having some trouble hearing, with about 6 million having "a lot of trouble" and about 600,000 completely deaf. You can see it in movies and TV–deafness and difficulty communicating are more omnipresent in the world than we've cared to notice or admit. For entrepreneurs who want to stay on the cutting-edge and want a leg up, it's worth learning American Sign Language (ASL), because you never know who you might have a meeting or relationship with.

In The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle, you'll get nearly 30 hours of ASL training across 13 practical courses so that you'll be nearly fluent by the end of the bundle.

The courses are taught by Intellezy Learning (4.4/5-star instructor rating) and Able Lingo (4.5/5-star rating). Intellezy collaborates with organizations to help implement and adopt technology to reach their maximum potential. In today's rapidly evolving workplace, Intellezy believes it's crucial that everyone is well-prepared to take on any challenge that is thrown their way. Able Lingo has graduate and undergraduate degrees in Spanish and Criminal Justice, and has worked as a police officer and US Federal Investigator. He has successfully taught customized English and American Sign Language to thousands of students.

In these practical courses, you'll learn the ASL alphabet, colors, nouns, adjectives, pronouns, animals, numbers, and much more. You'll learn how to speak in complete sentences about your personality, your feelings, actions, and pick up a number of everyday phrases. Plus, you'll learn fingerspelling, too, in case you don't know how to say a word.

This complete training will have you fluent in ASL in no time. Get The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle for just $34.99 today.

Looking to diversify your investments in 2021? Check out DiversyFund to start dipping your toes in private real estate for as low as $500.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Save on an annual Entrepreneur Insider membership through 5/8/21. For just $49/yr $39/yr, you’ll enjoy exclusive access to:
  • Premium articles, videos, and webinars
  • An ad-free experience
  • A weekly newsletter
  • Bonus: A FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription delivered directly to you
Save 20% Now
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Communication

There is sound in your silence: How to improve your communication knowing the 8 types of listening

Communication

Do you want to improve your communication skills? Here are 8 ways to do it

Communication

After Responding to 170 Emails Following George Floyd's Death, Here's What I Found Out