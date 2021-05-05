Cool Off All Summer Long with This Portable Air Conditioner

May 5, 2021 2 min read

Studies show that productivity drops by as much as 4 percent when temperatures rise over 80º. That's something to keep in mind as summer approaches, especially since you may still be working in a home office where you have to pay out-of-pocket for cooling. Take on the heat and stay as productive as possible without breaking the bank with the EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner + Cartridge.

The newest evaporative cooler from Evapolar, the EvaChill EV-500 is an ultra-light, energy-efficient personal air conditioner that uses patented EvaBreeze® material to lower the temperature in your area. It's extremely easy and eco-friendly to use. Just fill the water tank, connect to a power supply, and the cartridge will absorb large amounts of water, spreading it evenly through cooling pads while blowing air through them. That evaporates the water to lower the air temperature around you without exhausting any heat. The natural evaporative cooling effect can drop the air temperature up to 59º in as little as 10 minutes.

With this deal, you'll also get a replacement cartridge. The basalt cartridge has a huge evaporative surface and creates a strong capillary effect, making the EV-500 the most energy-efficient personal air cooler in Evapolar's line.

The EV-500 is extremely portable and leak-proof, with an integrated handle so you can take it with you if you move from one room or office to another. It sets up with just one button, and even filters out dust particles to increase the air quality. All these features helped make it a Red Dot Design Award Winner.

Invest in your comfort this summer. Normally $128, you can get the EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner + Cartridge for 22 percent off at $99 now.

