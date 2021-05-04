News and Trends

Who Came Up With the Brilliant Idea to Call May 4th Star Wars Day?

Over the years, May 4th has become known as Star Wars Day, thanks to a clever pun involving the franchise's most iconic line.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
2 min read

This Tuesday is May 4th — otherwise known as Star Wars Day among many fans of the space-opera franchise. 

But how did this informal celebratory day come about?

According to Newsweek, much of the credit should be given to the London Evening News. On May 4, 1979, the newspaper congratulated Margaret Thatcher, who was then an aspiring prime minister candidate, for winning the UK parliamentary election. Two years following the release of the first Star Wars film (Star Wars Episode IV - A New Hope), the publication decided to riff on one of the most notable lines in the movie: "May the force be with you." In welcoming Thatcher, the newspaper's headline instead read, "May the Fourth be with you, Maggie. Congratulations."

Related: May the 4th Be With You: Quotes on Building an Empire From George Lucas

Though Newsweek admits that someone else might have come up with the pun before the Evening News did, it argues that the paper should be credited for popularizing it.

Interestingly enough, Star Wars creator George Lucas and his production company Lucasfilm largely stay away from officially promoting the festivities that take place every May 4th. Since Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm in 2012, however, Newsweek points out that the Star Wars franchise has more actively embraced the faux holiday, organizing Star Wars-themed parties and events at its theme parks and releasing new Star Wars content on May 4th. Today, for example, The Bad Batch, the latest film in the franchise, will premiere on Disney Plus

Last month, the streaming service announced that it would celebrate Star Wars Day with a fan art takeover. It also released a special Star Wars Day release called The Force Awakens From a Nap, featuring popular Simpsons character Maggie Simpson. 

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Bill and Melinda Gates Never Signed a Prenup. Here's How They'll Divide Their Assets Instead.

News and Trends

How a 30 Year Old Turned Her $3,400 Tax Refund Into a $12,000-a-Month Side Hustle

News and Trends

Volkswagen Tried to Play an April Fool's Prank. Now, It's in Trouble With the SEC.