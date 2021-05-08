Bone Conduction Headphones Let You Focus Without Blocking Out the World

May 8, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you're deep into an important project, you don't want distractions. But at the same time, when you're the big boss, people need to be able to get to you if they need answers or decisions made from the top. That's why bone conduction make so much sense for decision-making entrepreneurs. They sound great to help you get in the zone, but they don't completely isolate you from the outside world.

With a 4.1-star rating from Amazon, the Zulu Exero Bone Conduction Headphones are some of the best bang for your buck bone conduction headphones on the market.

Using light vibration in the headset as it rests around your ears, Zulu Exero generates music and without blocking out your surroundings or even plugging your ears. They're lightweight and comfortable so you can wear them all day without worrying about ill-fitting earbuds falling out or being completely isolated from the people in your life. They pair with Bluetooth-enabled devices so you can stream your favorite music services, podcast platforms, videos, and more with ease. Plus, the rechargeable lithium-ion battery works for up to six hours on a single charge and recharges fully in less than two hours.

Whether you're getting into the zone on an important project, traveling in an unfamiliar area, or you just want to keep an ear out for the kids while you're working, bone conduction headphones are an awesome choice for the busy entrepreneur.

You don't have to break the bank to get a pair. Normally $49, you can get the Zulu Exero Bone Conduction Headphones for 30 percent off at just $34.99 today.

Prices subject to change.