Learn the Real-World Applications of Discrete and Financial Math

You may have hated math in high school but here you are now as a business owner and it's a pretty valuable skill to have. The real world is full of mathematical applications and if you spent most of your math classes passing notes, you may not be as well prepared to succeed as a business owner as you'd like. Now is as good a time as any to reinforce those math skills because The Mastering Discrete & Financial Mathematics Bundle is on sale for just $34.99.

This extensive 84-hour bundle includes course content from Starweaver (4.4/5 instructor rating), a tech and media company delivering immersive online education for technology and business professionals; Miran Fattah (4.4/5 rating), a BS Math graduate from the University of Oklahoma; and Eduonix Learning Solutions.

The course kicks off with a deep dive into financial math. You'll learn about the relationship between price and yield on fixed income securities, determine the price of both coupon-bearing and zero-coupon bonds, explore the difference between yield to maturity and realized rate of return, and much more. You'll get a complete look at financial math applications as they're used in finance, banking, securities, and insurance markets and jobs.

Then, onto the more abstract stuff. You'll master the fundamental mathematical concepts required for data science and machine learning, delve into discrete mathematics, explore number and graph theory, and even take a deep dive into calculus. There's also a case on number base conversion to help you with your mental arithmetic, too.

Improve your math skills online in your own time. Right now, The Mastering Discrete & Financial Mathematics Bundle is just $34.99.

