Want to Become a Day Trader? You Can Turn Your Investing Hobby into a Career.

May 15, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

These days, there are almost more investment opportunities than you know what to do with. From on the regular stock market, to value investing, to cryptocurrency, NFT, and much more, the range of traditional and alternative investment options are almost overwhelming. But for the well-informed and meticulous, you can make a living off of your investments. You just have to know what you're doing.

In The Complete Wall Street & Cryptocurrency Trading Bundle, you'll get nearly 20 hours of training on day trading, cryptocurrency, Forex training, technical analysis, and more to help you become a profitable trader — whether you want to supplement your day job or become a full-time trader.

This bundle includes courses from stock market trainer Wealthy Education (4.3/5-star instructor rating), as well as professional retail investors, Travis Rose (4.4/5-star rating) and Jason Gandy (4.4/5-star rating). Here, you'll learn strategies for day trading, as well as the charting tools and profitable hacks that will help you succeed. You'll learn how to use TradingView for chart analysis and paper trading, and learn how to trade with volume analysis.

Beyond the regular stock market, you'll get an introduction to trading cryptocurrency, including how to sign up on the best platforms and take care of your digital currency. You'll also knock out a premium hot list of coins and break down the trading process into bite-sized steps. There's also a deep dive into the Forex market.

Go from casual investor to professional practically overnight. Right now, The Complete Wall Street & Cryptocurrency Trading Bundle is on sale for just $29.99.

Don't forget to check out DiversyFund to start investing in private real estate in 2021. You don't have to be in the 1% to get started. Invest today for as low as $500.

Prices subject to change.