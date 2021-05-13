News and Trends

Ohio Vaccine Lottery -- Five Vaccinated Residents Will Win $1 Million

The state will run a weekly drawing of $1 million to give to adult residents who have received at least one dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.
Next Article
Ohio Vaccine Lottery -- Five Vaccinated Residents Will Win $1 Million
Image credit: Luis Alvarez | Getty Images

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The benefits of being vaccinated just increased by a million for Ohio residents.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that for five weeks, the state will run a weekly drawing of $1 million to give to adult residents who have received at least one dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.

DeWine is dubbing the drawings “Ohio Vax-a-Million”, which will run for five Wednesdays starting on May 26.

“The pool of names for the drawing will be derived from the Ohio Secretary of State’s publicly available voter registration database,” DeWine tweeted. “Further, we will make available a webpage for people to sign up for the drawings if they are not in a database we are using.”

Non-adults from ages 12-17 will be entered in a different drawing to win scholarships following the same time frame as the lottery drawing.

"The winner will receive a full, four-year scholarship to our State of Ohio universities," DeWine said. "This will include tuition, room and board, and books.”

DeWine said that the money will come from existing Coronavirus Relief Funds.

“I know that some may say, 'DeWine, you’re crazy!  This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money,'” he wrote. “But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic — when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it -- is a life lost to COVID-19.”

Eligible residents must be vaccinated before the time of the drawing and the pool of names of those eligible will be derived from the state’s voter registration database.

Ohio reached over 1 million coronavirus cases as of Thursday afternoon.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

CDC Says Fully Vaccinated Americans Can Go Maskless Indoors and Outdoors

News and Trends

Cicadas are Bugging out Parts of the Country, Forcing Some Business Owners to Close Shop

News and Trends

Ex-Burger King Employee Awarded $2M by Orlando Jury in Trachea Tube Lawsuit