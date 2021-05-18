Declutter Your Desk With This $33 iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods Charging Pad

May 18, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs have a lot on their minds at all times. How are you going to scale the company? How is that new product development coming along? Do I need to hire more people to reach my revenue goals this year? With so much swimming around your head, it's important to stay organized. Keeping yourself organized has a variety of benefits, not least of which is greater productivity. And when you're more productive, you can drive greater success for your business.

But staying organized is more than just keeping lists and calendars. It's about your workspace, too. They say a cluttered desk is indicative of a cluttered mind. At least some of that clutter probably comes from loose wires and chargers for your various devices. Work on decluttering that desk (and your mind) by investing in a 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad.

This clever charging pad can charge your Watch, AirPods, and Qi-enabled smartphone (like iPhone 8 and later or Samsung Galaxy phones) at the same time using just one cable. The built-in 3-coil wireless charging pad provides a wide charging area that increases charging efficiency while 7.5W power works to get your devices charged up quickly. The USB-C charging ports and included USB-C cable make charging faster, more stable, and more streamlined than having a bunch of wires all wrapping around one another. Plus, with advanced safety protection, the charging pad delivers just enough power without over-voltage. With this pad on your desk, you can charge up your devices quickly without contributing to a mess and knowing exactly where all of your devices are when you need them.

Start decluttering your life by decluttering your desk. Normally $59, this 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad is on sale for 45 percent off at just $32.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.