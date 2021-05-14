Stocks

Broadcom vs. Micron: Which 5G Stock is a Better Buy?

The increasing popularity of consumer electronics in general, along with the ongoing rollout of 5G networks, have been driving up the demand for semiconductors amid a global shortage of the commodity. Broadcom (AVGO) and Micron Technology (MU) are two leaders in semiconductor production space that we think deserve a second look by investors amid the supply/demand imbalance. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.
Next Article
Broadcom vs. Micron: Which 5G Stock is a Better Buy?
Image credit: shutterstock.com via StockNews

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
5 min read
This story originally appeared on StockNews
 The increasing popularity of consumer electronics in general, along with the ongoing rollout of 5G networks, have been driving up the demand for semiconductors amid a global shortage of the commodity. Broadcom (AVGO) and Micron Technology (MU) are two leaders in semiconductor production space that we think deserve a second look by investors amid the supply/demand imbalance. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.

Semiconductor chip stocks are the talk of Wall Street due to a current chip shortage. All indications now are that with the mass COVID-19 vaccination drive beginning to beat back the pandemic, and with federal relief dollars contributing to a resumption in consumer spending, pent up demand for 5G smartphones among other electronic devices, such as video game consoles and computers that require chips for functionality, bodes well for the semiconductor sector because these chips are integral to the production of the aforementioned goods.

So, we think beaten down chip stocks are worth a look now because it is only a matter of time until the economy fully reopens and demand for semiconductors climbs to a new level.

The challenge, of course, lies in pinpointing the best semiconductor stocks to buy and hold for the months ahead or even the long-term. We think investors should take a close close look at industry leaders, such as Broadcom (AVGO) and Micron Technology (MU). We think that are both attractive plays currently.

But, let’s see which of the two semiconductor stocks is the better buy right now.

Broadcom (AVGO)

AVGO designs and develops semiconductor devices. The company’s focus is on mixed signal and complex digital semiconductors primarily. The company is positioned nicely following a series of acquisitions that have expanded its revenue streams and client base. AVGO’s management is now focused on bolstering its production capabilities in the infrastructure software segment.

Out of nearly 100 publicly traded companies in the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip industry, AVGO is ranked #8 overall. Click here to find out more about the companies that make up the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip segment.

Wall Street analysts have set an average target price of $512.85 for the stock. If AVGO hits this price, it will have climbed an impressive 13.32%. Analysts have a $580.00 high target price for AVGO and a $425.00 low price.

In total, 31 analysts have issued AVGO recommendations. None considers AVGO a Sell or Strong Sell. The majority (18) of the analysts consider the stock a Buy, while seven view the stock as a Strong Buy and half a dozen consider it a Hold.

AVGO has a B grade in our  POWR Ratings, which equates to a Buy. It has  B grades for the Quality, Stability and Growth components of the POWR Ratings. Click here to learn AVGO’s ratings for  Sentiment, Momentum and Value in the POWR Ratings.

AVGO has a reasonable forward P/E ratio of 16.20. This figure is even more intriguing considering AVGO is priced a mere $55.00 below its 52-week high of $495.14. The stock's 52-week low is $254.75.

(Note that AVGO is one of the few stocks handpicked currently in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more here.)

Micron Technology (MU)

MU is a maker and marketer of semiconductor devices. It has a global client base. The company focuses CMOS image sensors, NAND Flash memory, and DRAM.

The POWR Ratings do not paint a rosy picture for MU shareholders. The stock has a C Rating grade, which represents a Hold. Though MU has a B grade for  Value,  it has C grades  in the Growth and Stability components. Click here to learn MU's grades  in the Momentum, Quality and Sentiment components.

Of the 98 publicly traded companies in the Semiconductor & Wireless Chip space, MU is ranked 52nd. Click here to find out more about this industry.

Wall Street  analysts believe MU is underpriced, setting a lofty average target price of $113.30 for the stock, representing approximately 34% upside potential. The analysts' highest target price for MU is $165.00 and their lowest target price is a mere $39.00. A total of 37 analysts have issued MU recommendations with nine viewing MU as a Strong Buy, 24 considering it a Buy and four considering it a Hold. No analysts view MU as a Sell or Strong Sell.

Which is the Better Play?

We believe AVGO is the better of these two semiconductor stocks. AVGO has a superior POWR Rating grade of B, better individual POWR Rating component grades and a significantly higher industry ranking. If you want to add a 5G semiconductor stock to your portfolio, AVGO will likely provide a better return than MU.

Click here to checkout our Semiconductor Industry Report for 2021

AVGO shares were trading at $437.67 per share on Friday morning, up $7.07 (+1.64%). Year-to-date, AVGO has gained 0.74%, versus a 11.37% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Patrick Ryan


Patrick Ryan has more than a dozen years of investing experience with a focus on information technology, consumer and entertainment sectors. In addition to working for StockNews, Patrick has also written for Wealth Authority and Fallon Wealth Management.

More...

The post Broadcom vs. Micron: Which 5G Stock is a Better Buy? appeared first on StockNews.com
More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Marketing Books
Use code MARKET2021 through 4/24/21 to save on 12 marketing books for entrepreneurs that are recommended by entrepreneurs:
  • Digital Marketing Handbook
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • And more
Save Today
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stocks

Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now? 4 E-Commerce Stocks To Watch

Stocks

Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Watch In May

Stocks

3 Strong Stocks Ripe for Gains Amidst the Market Turmoil