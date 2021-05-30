5 Ways You Can Use Your Paddle Boards to Make Some Extra Cash

May 30, 2021 4 min read

Paddle boards have become massively popular of late. Fun and affordable, paddle boarding is a skill that is enjoyed by young and old alike and is a great way of getting out on the water.

But have you thought about how you can make your paddle board earn its keep? We’re talking about making a few extra dollars using your paddleboards, and we’ve got five great ideas that you can think about, so let’s get started.

Teaching others to use a paddle board

So you know your way around a paddle board? That’s a great skill you have; why not pass it on to others? The sport is growing so fast that there is a shortage of teachers, and you might just be the answer!

Search the internet for advice on teaching and you may even find a course that qualifies you to teach so you can charge better rates. It’s a great way to make money from your hobby and enjoy yourself at the same time

Rent out your spare paddle boards

Do you have more than one board? Why not rent your unused board out on an hourly or daily basis? If you’re not using a board it could be making you money, and you don’t even have to be there. Head to the beach where you usually paddle, or any other body of water where paddle boarding is popular, and offer your board to those who want a go.

Show them the basics, and then let them go off and enjoy it. You may even find people who are experienced paddle boarders but don’t have their own board who are willing to pay you to borrow yours.

Fishing from a paddle board

Many paddle boarders combine their hobby with fishing. The board allows you to get to where the best shoals are easily and without the expense of a boat. You can try all methods of fishing from a paddle board and it’s excellent fun, but how do you make money from it?

Well, you could sell your catch when back on land and make a few dollars, or you could set up sessions and teach others how to fly fish from a paddle board. It’s a great way of indulging in paddle boarding while helping others to enjoy your dual hobbies, and you get the satisfaction of knowing you’ve helped someone learn a new skill.

Photography and paddle boards

Another hobby that can be paired with paddle boarding is photography. A paddle board gives you the perfect opportunity to visit the areas of water that others can’t get to. Underwater photography is always a popular choice, and there are now websites online where you can sell photographs that are of interest to others.

You might want to take pictures inside caves that are only accessible from the water and where few people get to visit. This can be quite a lucrative hobby if you choose the right subjects and visit places where you can find spectacular and interesting scenes to photograph.

Services for others

Looking at the above, we can see opportunities for you to be booked by others to perform services on the water for them. Someone, for example, may want pictures of their boat taken, and you are perfectly placed to get out on your paddleboard and take the shots.

Or you may be booked and commissioned to take pictures of a certain landscape, a species of fish or scenes from the water that can’t be found elsewhere. Someone might book you to go fishing for them. It’s not unheard of.

Make your paddle board pay for itself

The above are just a few of the money-making ideas when thinking about how to get a paddle board to pay for itself, and there are surely many more. Even though these are suggestions for making a bit of extra money on the side, there is certainly a full-time job in teaching how to use a paddle board, so if you’re looking for a change and enjoy the water, that could be an option for you.

If you do rent your board out to others, always remember to make sure they are up to speed with the safety requirements, and meanwhile enjoy your paddle boarding and have fun.