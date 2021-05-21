Cloud Technology

Freelance as an AWS DevOps Engineer With This $40 Certification Prep Training

Demystify AWS, DevOps, and more.
Freelance as an AWS DevOps Engineer With This $40 Certification Prep Training
Image credit: Pixabay

In an almost completely digital business world, cloud fluency is now more important than ever within your organization. Of course, that starts at the top. If you're running a tech-heavy business, you don't have to be especially tech-savvy, but it does help to understand the technology that powers your business. For many organizations, that's Amazon Web Services (AWS), the largest cloud platform on the planet.

If you're ready to learn how AWS works and how you can be more involved in your business's technological upkeep, check out The 2021 Complete AWS DevOps Engineer Certification Bundle. Valued at more than $2,000, it's available now for just $39.99. 

This extensive 11-course bundle takes a deep dive into the growing field of DevOps. The purpose of DevOps is to integrate your existing systems with third-party software, allowing you to shorten the development life cycle of products, and continuously serve to improve your existing systems. In this bundle, you'll learn how AWS and other cloud services fit into this puzzle.

Through training from experts like Vijay Saini (4.3/5 instructor rating) and Kode Cloud (4.6/5 rating), you'll learn AWS best practices, including step-by-step instructions on how to build a CI/CD pipeline for practically any application. You'll learn how to use tools like Docker and Lambda to build, ship, and run distributed applications. Through this training, you'll also understand how to build out cloud networks that are customized to meet your business's needs, and even prepare to pass AWS's new Certified Database Speciality exam (DBS-C01). 

The training goes beyond AWS, too. You'll also get a crash course in Microsoft Azure, another leading cloud provider, and learn how to use PowerShell and other platforms to streamline and secure databases.

Your evolution from business-side entrepreneur to tech founder starts here. Right now, you can get The 2021 Complete AWS DevOps Engineer Certification Bundle for just $39.99.

Prices are subject to change.

