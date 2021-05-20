IHOP is Opening a New Restaurant for On-the-Go Pancake-Lovers

May 20, 2021 3 min read

The pandemic has made longstanding chains and restaurant brands rethink the concepts of their storefronts, with many brands doubling down on concepts like dark kitchens and delivery apps.

is next in line to try out something new, announcing that it will be opening its latest concept, Flip’d by IHOP, in July.

The debut concept, located in New York City, will be an order-only, to-go storefront with no physical seating.

“While we know there is a pent-up demand for a return to dining in restaurants, we anticipate that our delivery and takeout business is here to stay as consumer needs continue to shift and they seek out different ways to experience IHOP favorites,” says Jay Johns, president of IHOP. “With Flip’d, we can provide that on-the-go fast casual experience, making now the perfect time to bring this concept into the world.”

Flip’d is set to offer an all-day breakfast menu that will range from classics like pancakes and egg sandwiches to made-to-order burritos and bowls.

Though NYC will be Flip’d’s first and only location for the time being, the company says it’s looking into three Midwest locations for its next opening.

The restaurant concept was originally announced in 2019 before the pandemic, but due to the changes that hit the restaurant (and virtually every) industry over the past year, the company had to rework its plans and opening date.

IHOP becomes one of many restaurant franchises choosing to focus on what the industry landscape will look like in a post-pandemic world.

Many consumers have become used to ordering ahead on an app or online, and Flip’d will give customers the option do that as well as order from an in-store kiosk or cashier.

Flip’d will cater to the customers’ needs and wants, whether they want human-to-human interaction and a conversation or they want to just be in and out without having to wait around.

Times have changed — sitting down in a restaurant over brunch with your friends isn't the go-to method of socialization anymore.

For many, adapting back to a reopened world and slipping into old plans and habits will take time, something food chains must keep in mind in order to survive the year ahead.

“Since we originally announced Flip’d in 2019, a lot has changed,” Johns said. “We wanted to ensure that we were evolving the concept to meet our guests’ needs.”

As of the end of 2020, there were 1,772 IHOP locations worldwide.

