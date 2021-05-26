Keep Your Kids Busy and Engaged This Summer with an Award-Winning Learning App

May 26, 2021 2 min read

Summer is almost here, which means if you're still , you're going to have to find something to keep the kids occupied and out of your hair. Why not keep them busy with something educational and productive? Curious World Language Learning App for Kids is the perfect solution.

Curious World is an early learning app that turns screen time for 4- to 8-year-olds into offscreen active play. It promotes active screen time, encourages creative play, and provides co-viewing content that the whole family will enjoy. With Curious World, your child will have access to hundreds of shows, curriculum-based learning games, and books to help explore their interests and hobbies, build their self-confidence, and hone their academic skills. Kids will develop the skills they need for life, understand their emotions, and learn how to solve problems in more clever ways.

The app uses a personalized navigation system to showcase its diverse portfolio, mapped to eight key learning areas. You can access offline learning by downloading your favorite shows, games, books, and songs, and monitor your child's learning through the parent dashboard. Got more than one kid? You can set up up to four profiles for your children so all of them can have fun with Curious World while you're working.

Curious World has won a Teachers’ Choice™ Award, a Kidscreen Award, a National Parent Product Award, and is EducationalAppStore.com-certified. Best Apps for Kids writes ”Curious World is the ideal way for your preschooler to spend their screen time and for you to feel good about it!”

Help your children learn new things and stay sharp this summer while giving them a meaningful, educational distraction. Normally $95, you can get a one-year subscription to Curious World Language Learning App for Kids for 79 percent off at just $19.99.

