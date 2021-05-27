Audio

If You're Podcasting, You Need to Know Audio Production

Make sure your podcasts are the best they can be.
Next Article
If You're Podcasting, You Need to Know Audio Production
Image credit: Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

More than half of all Americans ages 12 to 34 listen to podcasts every month, while the number of Americans ages 55 and older who listen to podcasts has increased by almost 20 percent this year. Put into context, there are more Americans who listen to podcasts on a monthly basis than have a Netflix subscription. Podcasting isn't a niche thing anymore; it's completely mainstream, and it's a viable growth tool for many businesses.

If you want to get your brand message out to the masses and build your role as a thought leader in the space, operating a podcast is a great way to do it. In The 2021 Premium Audio Production Bundle, you'll learn the production skills you need to get started.

This five-course bundle is taught by Tomas George (4.6/5 instructor rating), a UK-based producer, composer, and audio engineer who has been producing and writing music for more than ten years. Although some of the courses and his expertise are technically geared towards music production, the concepts apply to entrepreneurs in all industries.

George will teach you how to record the spoken voice to improve the quality of your videos, podcasts, or tutorials. He'll introduce you to Audacity, a free open source audio recording and editing software for Mac and Windows, and teach you how to use this software for recording, editing, and processing voice audio. You'll also learn the essentials of audio mixing and production using Adobe Premiere Pro CC, understand the equipment you'll need for recording professional-quality podcasts and videos, and get a crash course in one of today's leading digital audio workstations, Logic Pro X.

Take the first step towards launching your first podcast. Right now, The 2021 Premium Audio Production Bundle is on sale for just $29.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Social Media Books
Through 5/27/21, save on our collection of recommended social media books, including:
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising
  • And more
Save 60% Today
Entrepreneur Next - A Better Way To Hire Freelancers
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Audio

The social audio boom and how you can take advantage of it

Audio

Audio killed the video star: Why the new king of content

Audio

Easily and Quickly Split Vocals From Songs In Seconds with This AI-Enhanced Tool