If You're Podcasting, You Need to Know Audio Production

May 27, 2021 2 min read

More than half of all Americans ages 12 to 34 listen to podcasts every month, while the number of Americans ages 55 and older who listen to podcasts has increased by almost 20 percent this year. Put into context, there are more Americans who listen to podcasts on a monthly basis than have a Netflix subscription. Podcasting isn't a niche thing anymore; it's completely mainstream, and it's a viable growth tool for many businesses.

If you want to get your brand message out to the masses and build your role as a thought leader in the space, operating a podcast is a great way to do it. In The 2021 Premium Audio Production Bundle, you'll learn the production skills you need to get started.

This five-course bundle is taught by Tomas George (4.6/5 instructor rating), a UK-based producer, composer, and audio engineer who has been producing and writing music for more than ten years. Although some of the courses and his expertise are technically geared towards music production, the concepts apply to entrepreneurs in all industries.

George will teach you how to record the spoken voice to improve the quality of your videos, podcasts, or tutorials. He'll introduce you to Audacity, a free open source audio recording and editing software for Mac and Windows, and teach you how to use this software for recording, editing, and processing voice audio. You'll also learn the essentials of audio mixing and production using Adobe Premiere Pro CC, understand the equipment you'll need for recording professional-quality podcasts and videos, and get a crash course in one of today's leading digital audio workstations, Logic Pro X.

Take the first step towards launching your first podcast. Right now, The 2021 Premium Audio Production Bundle is on sale for just $29.99 for a limited time.

